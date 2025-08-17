From phenomenal acting to terrific dancing, Jaideep Ahlawat aces at both. After wowing the audience with his smooth dance moves in 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins,' Jaideep has given a glimpse of his killer moves once again. It was at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where the Pataal Lok star burst into his Bhangra moves, sending fans into a frenzy.

Jaideep's dance

Such energetic and in sync was Jaideep's dance that very few noticed that Malaika Arora was dancing on the same stage too. The two were also joined by casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Jaideep danced like no one was watching at the Remitly IFFM Dance Competition. Malaika and Mukesh also join Jaideep but clearly get overpowered by the 'Jaane Jaan' actor.

Social media reactions

From clapping, hooting, cheering to shouting; audience went into tizzy. As the video ended, many could even be heard shouting "Once more!"

"Very well done Jaideep u know Punjabi moves you rocked," read a comment.

"I didn't even notice Malaika until the end," another comment read.

"Audience didn't see that coming. What a show stealer," a social media user wrote.

"How many times I watched it," another social media user commented.

"Hathi Ram Chaudhary in parallel universe," a fan wrote.

"I knew he was going to rock this Bhangra," another fan penned.

"Who else didn't notice Malaika," a person asked.

"Only person to steal the limelight from Malla," another person observed.

"Initially they all thought dance uske bas ki nhi..... but he gave them Shock!!!! Tooo good moves; flawless," one more of the comments read.