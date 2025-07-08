Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and most fashionable actresses in the industry today. Despite being over 50, the diva seems to be ageing in reverse. From her dance moves to her sartorial choices; everything makes news and rightly so! Known for always acing the fashion game, Malaika Arora surprised her fans with her recent look.

Malaika's look

Malaika was spotted in a casual and completely no makeup look. As Voompla paparazzi captured the actresses doing recce of a project in her no makeup avatar, the diva remained unbothered. However, a section on social media couldn't stop itself from dropping negative comments on the video. While some age shamed her, some didn't hesitate in dropping some nasty comments.

Age shamed

"See her swollen lips, has got lip job done. Looking old here without makeup," a social media user opined.

"Now she is looking like 50 yrs old," another social media user wrote.

"That's her original face," read a comment.

"No makeup and side pose, shows her right age," another comment read.

"Who wants these sunglasses used for welding," a person took a dig at the actress.

"I thought she is crying," read a comment.

"Without makeup she looks 60 plus," read another comment.

"Bad angle," one person wrote.

"Look at her expressions," another said.

From judging shows, endorsing brands to running her businesses; Malaika has been acing her professional life. And when it comes to her personal life, things too seem to be quite rosy. After former beau, Arjun Kapoor dropped a 'like' on one of her recent pictures; the diva wished him on his birthday with a cute video.

Arjun and Malaika's social media exchange has now got everyone talking and hoping that the estranged couple might be headed for a patch up. However, what's truly in store for the two of them, remains to be seen.