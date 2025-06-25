There is no dearth of roles for Jaideep Ahlawat. After impressing the audience with his dance and chic look in 'Jewel Thief,' the actor quickly hopped onto another role. And while we would get to see him in a lot of different avatars, he might have missed out on a big role. Jaideep has confirmed the news of him being offered a role in Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' but also revealed why he had to say no to it.

What was the role

The 'Pataal Lok' actor has revealed that he was offered the role of 'Vibhishan' but he couldn't take it due to date issues. Ahlawat said that he had to match his dates with the one playing Ravana as the two had scenes together. However, he couldn't allot the same dates as he had already given those dates to Yash Raj Films.

Why he refused

"Unko ek particular timing chahiye tha kyunki Vibhishan ke saath Ravan ka hona zaroori hain... toh do actors ke dates ke saath match hona tha. I'm sure Ravan ki dates mujh se zyada important hogi (The makers wanted a particular timing because Vibhishana had to appear along with Ravan. So the dates of the actors had to match. I am sure the dates of the actor playing Ravan are more important than mine)," he said in an interview.

KGF-star Yash will be seen playing the role of Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Ranbir Kapoor will play the role of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi has been roped in to play Sita. Sunny Deol will be seen playing the role of Hanuman. Lara Dutta and Sheeba Chaddha are also a part of the film.

The film is said to be one of the biggest and most expensive Hindi films to be made till date. It will release in two parts. The first part will release in 2026 and the second part in 2027.