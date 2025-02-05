Jaideep Ahlawat had been in the business for a long time but it was his role as 'Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary' in Paatal Lok season 1 that changed the course for him. From a supporting actor and doing side roles, Jaideep Ahlawat became an overnight sensation. He was soon touted as the 'next big thing' on OTT, and filmmakers started waiting for him to give dates for their series.

The well deserved fee difference

With back-to-back hit shows and films, Ahlawat has created a niche for himself with his remarkable and distinct performances. And his success didn't remain restricted to just the roles he was offered but also in the fee that he commanded. If reports are anything to go by, the Jaane Jaan actor was paid a mere Rs 40 lakh for the first season of Paatal Lok.

And his fee skyrocketed to Rs 20 crore for the second season and rightly so! "One success can change the tide for all the actors. Our industry respects talent and success. Jaideep is one of the key reasons for Pataal Lok to succeed. While the actor was paid a nominal amount of 40 lakh for the first season, his salary has gone up by 50 times for the second season," a Pinkvilla report had stated.

"He is paid a handsome sum of Rs 20 crore for season two of Paatal Lok. It's a common norm to hike the actor fees with every passing season. But for Jaideep, it's a success story of sorts, as none expected the tides to turn in this way, so soon," the report further said.

Paatal Lok that released in Jan this year, has surpassed reviews and ratings with its hard hitting plot and phenomenal acting by the starcast.