Jaideep Ahlawat, who is basking in the success of his recently released – Jaane Jaan, has revealed that Alia Bhatt once threatened him. The actor added she also threatened to block his mobile number. Alia Bhatt and Jaideep Ahlawat have worked together in Raazi that also starred Vicky Kaushal. Jaideep made the revelation in a recent interview.

What made Alia angry?

The Pataal Lok actor revealed that he is not fond of watching his own work as he feels he didn't do enough. So, it was natural for him not to watch Raazi as well. However, when the film's director Meghna Gulzar and Alia Bhatt threatened him, only then he watched the espionage drama. Ahlawat went on to add that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress even threatened to block his number if he doesn't watch the film.

At last, the actor revealed, he went to watch the film in its fourth screening. In a recent interaction, Jaideep had also revealed how he received a call from superstar Shah Rukh Khan who called him to praise his performance in Jaane Jaan.

SRK's call to Jaideep

"That was the moment. He (SRK) called me and said, "agar aap bohot zyada busy nahi hain, toh apse thodi si baat karni hain. Shah Rukh bol raha hoon. (If you're not too busy, wanted to talk to you a little. This is Shah Rukh Khan)," he revealed.

Jaideep revealed that he then told him that if he gets a heart attack, the superstar would be responsible for it. "Maine unse Kahan, 'agar mujhe heart attack aaya toh uske zimmedaar aap honge."