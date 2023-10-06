Jaideep Ahlawat, Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma are basking in the success of their recently released Jaane Jaan. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is based on Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Within few days of its release, Jaane Jaan has emerged as the top trend on Netflix. Not just the critics and the audience, celebrities too have been going gaga over the film.

What SRK said on the call

Vijay Varma recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan called him and Jaideep to praise them on their work in the film. "That was the moment. He called me and said, "agar aap bohot zyada busy nahi hain, toh apse thodi si baat karni hain. Shah Rukh bol raha hoon. (If you're not too busy, wanted to talk to you a little. This is Shah Rukh Khan)."

Jaideep revealed that he then told him that if he gets a heart attack, the superstar would be responsible for it. "Maine unse Kahan, 'agar mujhe heart attack aaya toh uske zimmedaar aap honge." Jaideep then went on to praise SRK and his recently released film – Jawan.

"I worked with him for four days, and it was the most amazing experience. You can't describe working with Shah Rukh Khan, you have to experience it. The way he treats you, the way he talks to you, it's so mesmerising. He remembers everything; the day he called me, he was talking about Raees," he went on to add.