Kareena Kapoor's birthday turned up to be an even more special day for her fans all across as Netflix dropped Jaane Jaan on 21st September. People who binge watched the show have been pouring in their reviews on social media. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh show has majorly received thumbs up from the audience and the critics. However, it does lack in few areas. Let's take a look.

Social media reactions

"Jaideep Ahlawat is phenomenal as the Teacher in #JaaneJaan.. Nailing down the personality of an genius introvert.. Too bad the rest of the movie feels like it was building upto something big but delivers a dissatisfying climax in the end. Loved the setting of Kalimpong tho.. We need more thrillers & mystries set in north & north eastern parts of India," wrote one user.

"When a genius gets over obsessed, the sinister is born. It's exactly where character writing, direction and acting peaked. One of the most calculated, constructed and planned psyche i've seen so far. Hands down, Jaideep Ahlawat Sahb! Take a bow @JaideepAhlawat #JaaneJaan," another user wrote.

More comments pour in

"Jaideep Ahlawat as' Naren' the teacher who is a loner, introvert guy and a maths Genius is so damn good Kalimpong 's natural beauty & thriller genre deadly combo + great recce by the makers. It's never easy to dwindle between two extreme arcs . #JaaneJaanReview #JaaneJaan," a social media user commented. "#KareenaKapoor's #JaaneJaan - a decent good thriller movie, some similarities like drishyam but definitely watchable one #JaaneJaanReview #Netflix," another social media user commented.

Kareena's no make up look

"For me, the chemistry between Kareena and Jaideep was everything. It was not intimate, yet it felt very intimate. Kareena looked absolutely stunning after "Asoka"; this is what we call a "no makeup look." She acted amazingly, amazeballs! @JaideepAhlawat@sujoy_g #JaaneJaan," came one of the comments. "Finished watching #jaanejaan on @NetflixIndia take a bow @sujoy_g @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma #kareenakapoor for a fab adaptation of #Higashino's Devotion of suspect X. Superb acting and direction. True to the book. Thank you. What a treat," another comment read.

"Watched #JaaneJaan on #Netflix today.#KareenaKapoorKhan is just incredible as Maya. Without even an ounce of vanity, she has never looked this beautiful before. Tough, uninhibited & alluring! @JaideepAhlawat is fantastic #VijayVarma is good too. Thanks @sujoy_g for this movie," a comment read. "What a remarkable thriller....Nail biting suspense and mind boggling climax...Vijay, Jaideep and Madam Bebo...absolutely top notch...A must watch..#JaaneJaan," one more comment read.

Some negative reviews

"what a waste of a great cast & premise. dreadful cinematography. awful pacing. every opportunity to create some form of suspense is squandered. kareena kapoor khan, vijay varma & jaideep ahlawat barely keep things interesting. an absolute nothing-burger film.#jaanejaan," wrote a user. "Kareena is the weak link in this average show," another user commented.