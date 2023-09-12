Kareena Kapoor Khan's nannies have been as popular as Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. From their salaries to the perks the nannies enjoy; everything gets discussed on social media. Since both Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have a busy schedule, we often see Taimur and Jeh being accompanied by their nannies everywhere. Amid all this, Kareena has revealed a major family rule that they follow with the nannies now.

Taimur objected to nannies eating separately

In an interaction with Indian Express, Kareena said that the nannies used to sit on a different table and eat. But, it was Taimur who first questioned it. "My boys' nannies are eating with them because that's just the way both Saif and I have addressed it, because Taimur has asked and Jeh is already asking, 'Why are you sitting there? Sit here'". Bebo revealed that ever since, they have made sure that the nannies also eat with them on the same table.

The rule of the house

"This is the rule of the house because they look after my children. They are looking after them when I am working and they have to get the respect that Saif and I have," she said. "We are all together most of the time and we travel together. They look after my children like their own and that is something that I cannot... I can't just oversee that," the Jaane Jaan actress further added.

Kareena and Saif also make their nannies travel with them to exotic getaways and we often catch a glimpse of them at leisurely holidays.