Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan turned up in their fashionista avatars at a recent beauty brand event. The actresses from three different decades stole the show with their style and glamour quotient. Kareena, Kiara and Suhana shared pictures from the BTS of the event. In black, red and pastel green; the three ladies totally stole the show.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan oozed sensuality in a strapless black gown with dramatic makeup, Suhana Khan looked resplendent in a red gown. Kiara Advani looked ethereal in a gorgeous pastel green silk outfit.

Social media floored

Social media also had a lot to say about the three beauty queens. "Kareena is the OG stunner.. kiara and suhana looking like supporting stars," wrote one user. "Kareena took the whole limelight.It took me a while to notice Suhaana.Kiara was Ok," another user wrote.

"Bebo is on top always," a social media user commented. "Kareena is justtt soooo damn beautiful," was another social media user's comment. "Kareena actually looks stunning for her age," was another one of the comments on the video. "Kareena is really Royal kapoor," a social media user opined.

Kareena's OTT debut

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to be seen in a Netflix murder mystery, Jaane Jaan along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Bebo's OTT debut will land on the platform on her birthday, on September 21. Kareena had revealed that Saif Ali Khan had asked her to pull up her socks as she was going to be working with two dynamites on the show.