Kareena Kapoor is all set for the release of her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. Sujoy Ghosh's intriguing thriller seems to be as mysterious as it could get. The film boasts of a power packed star cast – Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat along with Bebo. For the trailer launch event, Kareena chose to go with a rather bold attire and left social media going wow.

Celebs going gaga

Sharing several pictures in her outfit, Kareena wrote, "Jaane Jaan ready... Have you watched the trailer yet?" Reacting to it, Karan Johar wrote, "Bebooooooo" with several cracker and heart emojis. Vijay Varma stole the show with his cute comment on the actress' pic and wrote, "Press like if you're Bebo fan like me."

Jaideep Ahlawat also had a fanboy moment of sorts and wrote, "Vo Kaun hai Jisne Inhe Mudd ke Nahi Dekha!!!" Many celebrities also praised Bebo's hot looks. However, netizens were quick to react to Vijay and Jaideep's comments on her post. Many used Zakir Khan's "sakht launda" jibe at the two of them and how they melted.

All about Bebo's outfit

At the trailer launch, Kareena ensured all eyes were on her as the diva made a dazzling entry in a wine-coloured ensemble. The perfect fit of traditional and modern, the outfit made the actress grab headlines. Kareena's outfit is from the shelves of brand Arohi, at the cost of Rs 27,975. The outfit has been titled as Baked Clay Organza Blazer with Drape Skirt on the website.

The Begun of Pataudi dramatised her look with some bronze makeup and a bun. Jaane Jaan is all set to release on September 21, 2023 on Netflix.