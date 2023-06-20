Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are setting up some major relationship goals. The two are churning out some adorable couple goals with each passing day. The two recently shared several photos from their photoshoot for the promotion of Lust Stories 2. A latest interaction of the couple on social media has made fans believe that theirs is the hottest love story of the season.

The mushy social media exchange

Reacting to their pictures, a netizen wrote, "She is everything, he is just Vijay." Without taking any offense, Vijay wrote, "I kinda agree." And reacting to it, Tamannaah also dropped several emojis. It has been a few days since the Baahubali actress made her relationship with Vijay Varma officially. In an interview with Film Companion, she called the actor her "happy place".

Tamannaah on finding love in Vijay

"I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen," she said.

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia added, "He [Vijay Varma] is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."