Tamannaah Bhatia is receiving a lot of love and a lot of hate at the same time. While on one hand there are people gushing over the beauty queen's love story with Vijay Varma, on the other, trolls are slamming her for her bold scenes in Jee Karda. Ever since Tamannaah's web series Jee Karda released, the actress is being slammed for going bold and topless.

Many are hell-bent on reminding the Baahubali actress that she had once said she would never do a kissing scene. A few pictures from the series floating on social media show the actress going topless and getting intimate. "Telugu actress #TamannaahBhatia, who worked with SS Rajamouli in Bahubali, is now promoting soft porn #LustStories2. Such a moral downfall for her after coming to Urduwood. Every artist from the south industry also must #BoycottBollywood," wrote one user.

Telugu actress #TamannaahBhatia, who worked with SS Rajamouli in Bahubali, is now promoting soft porn #LustStories2. Such a moral downfall for her after coming in Urduwood. Every artist from south industry also must #BoycottBollywood.



Soft Power or #BollywoodKiGandagi? — Shanavi (@ShinyGirl111) June 15, 2023

#TamannaahBhatia is in 2nd innings of her Career. She is doing intimate scenes in Web series like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2!

Shame on you for choosing disgusting & shitty roles.

.#BadshahCric #Fantasy #SPORTS



PLAY NOW!

.

GET YOUR FREE CRICKET ID NOW at https://t.co/0wblY8UALG pic.twitter.com/lYjEbdWHsS — Badshah_Cric Official (@Badshah_Cric) June 15, 2023

"#TamannaahBhatia is in 2nd innings of her Career. She is doing intimate scenes in Web series like #JeeKarda & #LustStories2! Shame on you for choosing disgusting & shitty roles," another one wrote.

"@tamannaahspeaks aisi kya majburi thi aapki Didn't expected Worst act #TamannaahBhatia #LustStories2 #JeeKarda #JeeKardaOnPrime," commented one social media user.

However, there were many who praised Tamannaah's acting in Jee Karda. The diva, in the latest interview, opened up about agreeing to get intimate on screen and revealed that she feels that since her family and the audience have now evolved; she thought now was not the time for something to hold her back.