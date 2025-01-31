It might have been a few weeks since Saif Ali Khan got stabbed by an intruder inside his home but the shock continues to reel in the industry people. Several celebs spoke about the horrific incident and now Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan co-star, Jaideep Ahlawat has also spoken up on the matter.

Jaideep reached out

Jaideep, who is basking in the glory of recently released Paatal Lok 2, said that he had reached out to Bebo through a message after the incident. "Direct baat nahi hui but maine message kia tha unko (I did not talk to them directly but I sent a text to them after learning about the incident)," he told ANI.

The actor further added that he recently saw paps runnign after a car without caring about their own well-being. "Ajeeb lagta hai dekhkar (It feels weird)...I recently saw a video of a reporter chasing the actor's car in an unsafe way to get the visuals...it's so dangerous. Thoda bhaut sabko sochna chahiye (Everyone needs to think a little)," he added.

Shahid's take

Not just Jaideep, Shahid Kapoor had also spoken up about the incident recently. Shahid had said that the incident grabbed more limelight because it happened with a celebrity however, such things happen with common people too and it should not happen with anyone. He, however said that Mumbai wasn't an unsafe city and also refused to feel that celebs have become a soft target.

Zahan Kapoor reacts

Kareena Kapoor's cousin, Zahan Kapoor, who was recently seen in Black Warrant, has also spoken up on the incident. "When something like this happens, it's deeply unsettling. It's something that is disturbing and has taken over a lot of our mind space. The bottom line is that it's always going to feel scary and difficult to deal with," the Faraaz actor said in an interview with a website.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have reportedly told media people to refrain from taking pictures of their two kids - Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.