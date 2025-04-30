Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor are busy promoting their latest Netflix series. The 'Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins' team was recently promoting their show when a quirky answer landed Jaideep in trouble. When the interviewer asked what could Deepika steal, Jaideep was quick to say, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next script".

Jaideep's cheeky response

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next script. Before it goes to someone else," the Jaane Jaan actor said about Padukone. Nikita sitting next to him said, "Only you have the guts to say this!" While the statement was made without any seriousness and as a quirky response, it has angered Deepika Padukone fans.

Reddit gives mixed reactions

"Gotta love a celeb saying his mind knowing he got nothing to lose from whom he offends," wrote a user. "Everybody is a script snatcher until the og comes in," another user commented.

"Cheeky Jaideep! But I don't think DP needs to steal SLB's script. SLB however needs to rob a bank if he wants to make another movie though considering how many producers and financiers aren't giving him any money," read a comment.

"That will be alia. But they don't have the courage to go after Nepos," another comment read.

"It is easy to say such things about Deepika, Kangana, Priyanka. Coz, they know no one is gonna come back at them with Pitchforks for doing so. But these people will never dare to say anything such about nepo kids. Coz, they know how badly will they mess with network they are trying to create with industry biggies," a reddit user wrote.

"Actually, he should be saying this for nepokids," another reddit user opined.

"Jaideep will never dare say such things about Kareena and alia who are notorious in getting offended when certain directors don't offer them their project and lobby really hard to snatch someone else's opportunity. KJo and Netflix ke saath kaam jo karna hain," a social media user wrote.

"Same Deepika who rejected Baiju Bawra and whose name SLB is using to get traction for his upcoming film? Don't make me laugh," a furious fan wrote. "Would he dare say this abt Kareena or Alia that come with nepo backing? This is a bad look on Jaideep tbh," another social media user commented.