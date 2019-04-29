YCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has mocked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu (CBN) for denying permission for Ram Gopal Varma to hold a press meet of Lakshmi's NTR in Vijayawada.

Lakshmi's NTR is a controversial biopic on the life of late legendary actor NT Rama Rao. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had moved the High Court, seeking an order to stall its release in Andhra Pradesh, as it would tarnish the image of N Chandrababu Naidu and also affect the voters in the general elections. Hence, its release was delayed till the elections in the state got over.

Lakshmi's NTR is now set to hit the screens in Andhra Pradesh on May 1, 20 days after the polling got over in the state. Ram Gopal Varma wanted to hold a press conference in Vijayawada on Sunday to announce its release date. But his team was taken into the police custody soon after they landed in the city and they are made to return to Hyderabad without holding the press meet.

Ram Gopal Varma shared some videos of the incident on his Twitter page and they created a lot of buzz on the social media with many criticising N Chandrababu Naidu for his dictator rule in the state. Late night, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a statement condemning the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

The director tweeted his statement that read, "YSRCP President Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemns the incident of AP Government gagging the voice of film director and producer Ram Gopal Varma by denying him permission to hold a press conference at Vijayawada and forcibly sending him to Hyderabad. Such incidents are a blot on democracy which is deplorable."

Besides sharing his comment, Ram Gopal Varma also wrote, "I really appreciate YSRCP President Sri Jagan Mohan Reddy condemning @ncbn's arrogance ridden government action in Vijayawada of arresting me on #LakshmisNTR matter."

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter on Monday morning to mock N Chandrababu Naidu. He tweeted in Telugu, which translated as, "Our democracy is in a situation where we can't hold a press conference in Vijayawada. Our democracy is in a situation where the police are treated worse than the slaves. This democracy..! Chandrababu Garu ..! What mistake did Ram Gopal Varma commit?"