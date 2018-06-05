Bollywood celebrities share a lot of things on social media, from personal pictures and messages to opinions about social trends. Most of these popular stars get trolled for their content by their followers, sometimes the trolling is funny and healthy but sometimes the trollers become insensitive and brutal.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will soon appear in Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3, talked about social media trolls and how they affect her.

Jaqueline told Bombay Times, "It has become tough being a celebrity today. It's true that social media has opened up so many doors right now, but there are also a lot of people out there who are depressed and angry, and they use the platform to vent their own frustrations. It's unfortunate that even they get the same amount of attention, as the good folks out there who just want to be heard. You can't deny anyone that right."

"I don't take trolls or the people creating the memes, seriously. They don't seem to be making a valid point or even expressing an opinion. They look like jobless people who have nothing else to do in life. I would be insulting myself by giving these trolls any attention," she added.

The actress said that she likes to keep things to herself as whatever she says can get misconstrued on social media. She said, "Things can get misconstrued on social media platforms. Certain things that we say or talk about are sensitive and we have to be very cautious. A lot of times, even if I have an opinion, I do not like to express fearing backlash. I feel it's simply not worth the effort. It's become so difficult, just to say or do one simple thing. I would rather not take up the daunting task of dealing with allegations, controversies and offending people. I can't handle all that. If my opinion is going to create all this chaos, I would rather keep it to myself,"

Race 3 is set for release on June 15. The film also stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and others.