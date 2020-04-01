Being an actor brings a lot of name, fame and fan following for Bollywood celebrities. They enjoy immense love and support from their fans and for celebrities, their fan following is everything to them. But what happens when these fans become so much crazy that can do anything for their fav celebs.

There have been several incidents where Bollywood fans have gone out of their way to express their love for their favourite stars. Here are some of the popular incident of crazy fans who've gone above and beyond, to express their love for superstars of the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon of the Bollywood industry, nobody would have such an immense fan following that Amit Ji has.

People are so much crazy about him that when the superstar came back home from the 'Coolie' accident fit and fine, a samosa vendor came with a truck loaded full of samosas and wanted the superstar to touch them all so he could distribute them as prasad. 'Big B' was so touched with his gesture that he touched each and every samosa.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan has been gifted a ₹40 lakh diamond set from one of her fans? Yes, you heard that right, One of Kareena's generous fan gifted her a diamond necklace just to grab her attention which is totally insane.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Our Aashiqui boy Aditya Roy Kapoor stole the hearts of a lot of girls with his innocence in the film. Since his movie, Aashiqui hit the theatre female fans have gone crazy for him.

Once while shooting for 'Fitoor' one of his fan from Alighar wrote the actor a love letter with her blood! Yes, you heard that right she confessed her feeling to Aditya from a blood-stained letter which is very creepy, to say the least.

Aamir Khan

Cycling is good for our health but what would you call someone if they decided to travel all the way from Ranchi to Mumbai on a cycle?

Surely that is a little bit too much but a fan named Kishor Kumar cycled from Ranchi to Mumbai with a collection of letters and messages for his favourite actor Aamir Khan. The actor who is renowned to be very generous, met Kishor and read the letters he brought along with him.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's movie 'Haider' was one of the best movies from his collection we have ever witnessed. Such was the Shahid's performance in the film that fans went berserk after watching the film.

So much so, that one of his fans trekked to the base camp of Elbrus, the highest mountain peak of Europe which is at a height of 18,510 feet above sea level and hoisted Haider's poster there as a tribute to Shahid. In Bollywood's history, nobody would have got such an amazing fan to flaunt.

Amitabh Bachchan

Very few people know that the Shahanshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has a temple dedicated to him. The temple is built by Sanjay Patodiya a die-hard fan of 'Big B' in Kolkata. The Temple includes an ornate green chair from his film Aks–a supernatural thriller and on the chair are the shoes that he wore in Agneepath.

There are many pictures of the superstar and the temple greets you with a "Jai Amitabh Bachchan" banner on, at the entrance. The devotees even conduct regular pujas and chant, "Jai Shri Amitabh" for their lord.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is another Bollywood superstar who has a huge fan following not only in India but in other countries too. One of Shah Rukh's fan from Lucknow has attached 22,000 pictures of the actor in his home.

Yes, that's right from the wall, the ceilings, to his table and television, every inch of Vishal's Singh's home is covered by pictures of SRK. The fan even changed his name from Vishal Singh to Visharukh Singh.