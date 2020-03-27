Our Bollywood industry is well known for its 3 gems that are, the 3 megastars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. This legendary trio has contributed a lot to the Bollywood industry, although Shah Rukh, in particular, holds a special place in fans' hearts as the 'King Of Romance'.

It's been 26 years since the handsome young hunk, with a centre-parted hairdo and a dimpled smile, walked onto our screens and made his place in our hearts. Shah Rukh is not just the part of Indian celebrities but also has made his place in other countries too hence rightly known as the 'Baadshah' of the entertainment industry.

The legacy of SRK

Coming from a middle-class family, with a father who ran small businesses including a canteen, this star has become one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood all in just 52 years.

From playing the romantic hero who wins the girl in 'DDLJ', to a crazy stalker who could haunt anyone's dream in 'Daar', an emperor and a drunkard in 'Devdas', to his touching act as an autistic man in 'My Name Is Khan', playing his own fan in the movie 'Fan' and now a dwarf in 'Zero'; there is nothing this artist hasn't been and no life he hasn't acted.

Talking about his achievements, Shah Rukh Khan has been awarded 'Padma Shri' in 2005 which is India's fourth-highest civilian award and 'Legion of Honor' in 2014 which is the Highest Civilian Award in France. Not only this he has also been featured at Madame Tussauds wax statue in London. However, these are just a couple of accolades from his 26-year glittering career.

Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth

Talking about Shah Rukh's net worth, it is estimated to be over $800 million. Apart from this, he is also the face of many reputed brands like Pepsi, Frooti, BYJU'S, Big Basket, Hyundai and many more. Moreover, the actor also has an IPL team ' Kolkata Knight Riders'. Even his sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai's Bandra 'Mannat' is famous whose estimated price must be around Rs 200 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L.Rai's film 'Zero' and he hasn't taken up any project lately.