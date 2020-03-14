Coronavirus has become the butt of all jokes and the center of every conversation. Celebrities have been doing their bit during the humanitarian crisis to spread awareness and giving a vote of confidence to the public.

Kajol intentionally or unintentionally did her bit and it's been the most effective way to drive a message home. The meme of her and Shah Rukh Khan will bring back memories and make you remember to sanitize.

Kajol teaches us how to sanitize

Kajol or should we say Simran spread an important message the other day about sanitizing. Coronavirus which has spread to over 120 countries and taken almost 5000 lives around the world is only spreading faster. What's spreading even faster is the panic around the issue. Celebrities have been sending out heartwarming and deep messages about the disease asking everyone to take necessary precautions.

Simran's got her priorities right. pic.twitter.com/89A4wNllEp — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) March 10, 2020

Not everybody knows how to use Bollywood effectively, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan became brand ambassadors for sanitizers unknowingly when a meme of the pair went viral. The meme is from the famous train scene in DDLJ where Simran is running towards Raj as he holds out his hand to her. It's the finale of DDLJ, but the meme adds a twist to the tale. Simran holds a hand sanitizer to Raj's outstretched hand.

The meme blew up the internet, for its sharp wit and relatable madness. The meme also caught Kajol's eye when she reposted the meme to her Instagram story saying "Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing." She tagged Shah Rukh on the story, but the actor is yet to react to this treasure.

Excuse me everyone, I am retiring. pic.twitter.com/moqhkkXFad — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) March 12, 2020

The meme got an upgrade after it went viral which took it to the next level.

If only awareness campaigns could always be this brilliant.