Amid coronavirus scare when people are locked down there are construction workers working to complete there task and making sure the building is made on time. The real estate workers are working day and night. However, one can't predict accidents or mishaps onsight.

This morning an unforeseen accident occurred near Shah Rukh Khan's building Mannat.

As per sources, "A 20-year-old girl was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow. The intensity of fire came into notice in the wee hours on the sixth floor of the six-storied Sea Spring Apartment, at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 a.m."

"Soon the firefighters were called and battled the fire. They retrieved the body of Evana Morrece, who was pronounced dead at a hospital A 38-year-old woman, Sifra Jafri, was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 percent burn injuries because of fire," adds the source.

Check out the inside pictures below:

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known. However, SRK is safe and nothing has been reported by the actor on his social media.

Meanwhile Talking about actor Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar who was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, is yet to sign his next. If reports are to be believed several top directors have approached Shah Rukh Khan with the scripts and the actor is busy going through the same before finalizing his next film.

