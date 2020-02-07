Director C Prem Kumar's Telugu movie Jaanu featuring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Jaanu is a romantic drama film and it is an official remake of director C Prem Kumar's hit Tamil film 96. Noted producer Dil Raju has bankrolled this flick under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Jaanu movie story: It is about photographer K Ramachandra (Sharwanand), who turns nostalgic when he goes back to his hometown and school. Soon he contacts his classmates and asks them to hold a reunion, where he meets Janaki (Samantha Akkineni), his childhood sweetheart.

Analysis: Jaanu is a tribute to unconditional love and it has a strong script. C Prem Kumar has remained very honest with his original script of the movie 96, as the director has not made any major changes to it. The movie runs at a very slow pace, but its narration is arresting, gripping and entertaining, say the audience.

Performances: Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni have delivered beautiful performances and the chemistry between the two is the highlight of Jaanu. Sai Kiran Kumar and Gouri G Kishan, who have played younger versions of the hero and heroine have done good jobs. Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Varsha Bollamma and Saranya Pradeep have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Jaanu has decent production values and stunning background score, beautiful picturization and locales and emotional dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

#JaanuFromToday the best movie... #sharwanand Was excellent.I just seen Ram Character.what a performance.all the scenes are visually blocked in my mind.younger generation shld watch this kind of movies.There Is Only One #Jaanu She Is @trishtrashers Mam Only No One Can Do It

1st half done #Jaanu ..Slow but Feel the magic..Great watch FYI I didnt watch 96

@Samanthaprabhu2 A love story that i fall in love with... #Jaanu ....... But that's what we give 5/5 It is not possible for anyone to act like you @Samanthaprabhu2 mam @SVC_official

Comparisons aside, #Jaanu first half is decent, albeit a frame to frame recreation of the original 96. For a first time viewer, the slow pace is a bummer. Still, the first half is decent with emotions intact, especially the interval block. #Sharwanand stands out so far. Final Report: The second half of #Jaanu also maintains the same tempo with @Samanthaprabhu2 joining in the drama, along with Sharwa. Together with Prem Kumar, the remake is in safe hands. The remake has got its casting right, & that is half job done, rest is taken care by Jaanu Review - A Soulful Recreation Rating: 3/5If you love 'love stories' give #Jaanu a try. The role of Ram is a value-addition to #Sharwanand career @Samanthaprabhu2 has total command over her craft. @SVC_official @pridecinemaa @vamsikaka

#Jaanu.! A slow poison that really kills with script and performances.!! #Sharwanand undoubtedly created his own impact and tried to erase #VijaySethupathi for this role..! Of course even the whole movie is made of same shots as original but still created its own originality! 3/5

#Jaanu : A Faithful Remake. A soulful drama between two beautiful characters Ram and Jaanu. The entire school days setup and concept of the film is so refreshing. Brilliant acting by #Sharwanand and @Samanthaprabhu2 will keep you hooked throughout the film. Rating : 3.25/5

#Jaanu is a honest remake, is able to recreate the essence of it's original @Samanthaprabhu2, Sharwa's Excellent performance , Soothing background score are highlights in this poignant love story

@Samanthaprabhu2 #Jaanu proud to be your fan!!! Jaanu cannot be calculated by it's success or box-office collection.. Jaanu is a memory..a gift from you and sharwa to Telugu audience, which i'll treasure..thanks for Jaanu Sam ❤️ ticket daachukuntunna na memories bag lo #Samlove

