The wait comes to an end as the teaser of Jaanu, the Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster film 96 has been released. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni are playing the lead roles in the Telugu remake while the original version had Vijaya Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan as the lead pair. Prem Kumar has directed both the versions. The Telugu version is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The teaser looks like a carbon copy of 96 teaser and also, it is understood that it is a faithful remake. It begins with Ram and Jaanu meeting each other at the school reunion after two decades and it is a situation of mixed emotions. The younger version of Samantha is played the Gouri, reprising the role from the original in Tamil. The metro-ride, Ram confessing his love for Jaanu, going for the haircut, those moments at the hotel after leaving her, all these scenes remind us of the original version.

Sharwanand's outfits are similar to what Vijay Sethupathi wears in the Tamil version, whereas Samantha has chosen to wear a white kurta, instead of yellow, which Trisha chose to wear.

There were reports that Prem wanted to do away with the school portions and instead show that Ram and Jaanu were college mates. However, from the teaser, it is clear that the director has faithfully stuck to the original plot of the original film.

Jaanu is slated for release on February 7. Music for the film is composed by Govind Vasantha Menon, who composed music for 96 too. Expectations are high on this romantic love story. But it is very much sure that Sharwanand and Samantha will be compared to the performances of Vijay and Trisha. Because throughout the teaser, we are reminded of them in every possible way.