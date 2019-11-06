The Telugu version of 96 - a Tamil blockbuster - has Sharwanand in the lead role of Ram and features Samantha Akkineni as Jaanu. Being directed by Prem Kumar, who helmed the original movie too, the film has been titled, Janaki Devi.

The Tamil version, with Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles, had gone on to become one of the best films of 2018. It had received several accolades from all over and the lead actors were praised for their amazing performances.

The Telugu remake of 96, after facing some obstacles, was wrapped up recently, as announced by Samantha. She took to social media to announce that the film has been wrapped up.

She wrote, "And it's a wrap!! Another special film and a role that has challenged me to be better than I was yesterday .. blessed to work with a team that manages to create magic everyday .. Thankyou @premkumardop and #sharwanand for being my dream team [sic]".

According to a trade analyst, the Telugu remake is all set to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day 2020. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

'Will strike a chord with the audience'

Looks like director Prem Kumar has had a lot of fun during the making of the Telugu version. To a leading news portal, he said that he did not feel like he is directing and shooting for a remake at all. "Samantha and Sharwanand have breathed new life into the film with their performances. Their chemistry is so real and the romance so natural, it will definitely strike a chord with the audience," he said.

The film is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations and expectations with it are huge. Govind Vasantha Menon, the youngster who composed music for the original version has been roped in to compose music for the Telugu version too.