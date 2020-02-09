Jaanu starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni has received a disappointing start at the USA box office in its premiere shows. Old release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is making better collection than another new release Savaari in the country.

Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film 96, which has become a silent hit at the box office in 2019. The success of its Tamil version and Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni's popularity in the USA has raised a lot of curiosity about its collection at the box office in the country. Many expected it to beat the records of Samantha's Oh Baby and Sharwa's previews films.

But despite releasing in a large number of screens, the Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni starrer opened to a poor response in the preview shows across the USA on Thursday. Its collection grew up on Friday, but the numbers are not up to the expected mark. Jaanu has collected $68,559 from 97 locations at the USA box office in its premiere shows on Thursday and Friday together.

Jaanu failed to cross even halfway through the mark of Oh Baby, which minted $155,000 from 95 locations in its premieres. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted, #Jaanu is underperforming in USA. #OhBaby premier number was $155k from 95 loc. #Jaanu premiere number is $19k from 97 loc. On Friday it collected $49k. Disappointing number despite good reviews/WoM. Everybody has access to '96 film online. And no hype/publicity. "

Trade analysts predicted that new films Jaanu and Savaari would force Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo out of most of the cinema halls, thereby halting its collection at the USA box office in its fifth week. But the Allu Arjun starrer has managed to hold strong in 23 theatres in the country and make good collections.

In fact, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is making even better collection than Savaari at the USA box office this week too. Jeevi tweeted, "Telugu films gross in USA on 7 February 2020: #Jaanu: $49k (123 loc) Total: $68,559 #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo: $7,055 (23 loc) Total: $3,599,004 #Savaari: $1,539 (18 loc) Total: $8,143."