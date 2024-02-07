Ankita Lokhande has finally spoken on the results of Bigg Boss 17. The Pavitra Rishta actress has spoken about how she was shocked with the whole thing. She also shed light on her what she thinks worked in Munawar's favour. Ankita further said that she knows she won audience's hearts and love and thus was shocked with her eviction.

Ankita on getting evicted so soon

"I am shocked. I was not really upset with the whole thing. You know that people are out there supporting you; people love you. And I have been in the industry for so long. Thoda sa shocking laga that, but I am okay with that," she told Pinkvilla.

Further talking about Munawar's win Ankita said that the one who deserved has won. She added that there are so many followers of Munawar and there are so many people who love him so much. She also said that it doesn't matter if one person has won as everyone gave their best and it was all a part of the game.

On Munawar's win

"I am sure jo jeeta hai wo deserve karta hain. Unke itne followers hain, and there are people out there jo Munawar ko itna pyaar karta hain. Munawar jeeta hain toh koi baat nahi lekin mehnat hum saab ne kii hain. It's part of the game," the Manikarnika actress further added. Vicky Jain had also shared his opinion on Ankita's eviction and Faruqui's win.

Vicky had said that what goes behind the voting process, one can't know if its right or wrong. He further added that many felt his eviction at the sixth spot was also unfair but that was the result and they had to accept it as it is.