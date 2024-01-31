Bigg Boss 17 might have been over but the buzz around the show refuses to die down. Towards the end of the reality show, Munawar Faruqui had told Ankita Lokhande during a late-night chat that on the night of Diwali celebration, Mannara had kissed him on the cheek. Faruqui revealed that he was shocked with what Mannara did and didn't like it.

Munawar's allegation

Munawar also added that he has been very clear from his side about not overstepping the boundaries. He also said that later Mannara tried asking him about it indirectly but he didn't entertain it. Now, post BB finale, Mannara was asked about the same. The actress was shocked upon listening to the statement and said that there's no footage of any such incident.

Mannara reacts

Mannara added that if Munawar has said something like this he needs to apologise to her in public. "Oh my god! It's a weird statement. There's no footage like this. I don't know in what context he said that, but if he has, he needs to apologise to me publically," she said in an interview. Prior to that, Mannara had called Munawar 'family'.

On friendship with Munawar

"For me, Munawar is like family. I have considered him a true friend, and even he has helped me a lot on the show. Maine show mein jitni bhi dostiyaan ki hain, woh sab dil se hi ki hain," she said. Talking about keeping friendship with Munawar outside the house, Mannara had earlier said that she will give him the time to figure it out.

Mannara had said that she understands Munawar having a lot on his plate outside the house and thus will give him the time and space to figure it all out. However, she added that if he wishes to be her friend, he might have to make the efforts this time. On being asked about remaining friends with Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra outside the house Munawar had said that he will continue to be friends with them as these equations were genuine.