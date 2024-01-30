Mannara Chopra never fails to entertain and after her exit from the Bigg Boss house, she has given social media another reason to have a field day at her expense. The Bigg Boss 17's second runner-up, seemed to have called herself 'Winner in female category' in her Instagram bio. A Bigg Boss fan page pointed out how Mannara had written 'Bigg Boss 2nd runner up, winner in female category' in her bio.

Social media reactions

As soon as the page pointed it out, netizens started commenting on it. While some called her 'desperate', many found it amusing. "She is full entertainment mood," wrote a user. "If mood had a face," another user wrote. "Self obsessed," a social media user commented. "Let her be happy with this only," one more social media user commented.

"She has lost it," read a comment. "Overacting here also," another comment read. However, Mannara seems to have edited the bio now which now reads – Bigg Boss 17 runner up. This too is in contradiction as Mannara bagged the spot of the second runner up as the first runner up was Abhishek Kumar. After coming out of the house, Mannara revealed that she would like Munawar to make the effort to reach out to her.

The Chopra girl also added that she feels a lot has happened in Munawar's life and he needs to untangle all those things first but she would appreciate if he takes the effort to be her friend again. Mannara also thanked Salman Khan for guiding her and mentoring her throughout the season.

Mannara's note on her journey

"Thank you Salman Sir, I'm grateful for the incredible mentorship during my Bigg Boss journey. It was an enlightening internship, and Salman Sir, I've learned so much under your guidance," she wrote.

Mannara went on to add, "Thank you, @beingsalmankhan, for shaping my path. I promise to strive for excellence and make you even prouder in the future. I carry the lessons learned in the Bigg Boss house with me every day. With your support, I am determined to not just meet expectations but exceed them. Here's to a future filled with accomplishments that reflect the invaluable lessons you've imparted."