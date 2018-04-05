After collaborating with Himesh Reshammiya, Salman Khan's rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur will reportedly be heard crooning a romantic song with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial actioner Race 3.

The love song was apparently written by Salman a while ago. He shared it with the Race team and it later was included in the script. The makers were reportedly looking for a fresh voice to sing it.

"It was on Salman's suggestion that she [Iulia] was brought on board. The team was looking for a female voice who fit the bill and he thought Iulia was perfect for the vocals," a source was quoted as saying by Ahmedabad Mirror.

According to reports, Atif recorded his part of the song in Dubai whereas Iulia's portion was recorded at a studio in Mumbai. Vishal Mishra reportedly composed the music for the romantic song.

The music director composed another love song that will be sung by Kamal Khan. He will also sing the new version of his popular song O Oh Jaane Jaana for Time To Dance, featuring Sooraj Pancholi and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Race 3, the third installment in the successful Race franchise, stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

The Race team, which was shooting the film in Abu Dhabi, returned Wednesday to Mumbai to shoot for the last leg in the city. Almost 90 percent of the film's shooting has been completed, and the makers are currently gearing up for the release of the film.

Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan's Dabangg co-star, will be seen making a special appearance in a song that was shot in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan shared the first poster look of the entire Race 3 cast a couple of days ago, over a week after sharing a short teaser of the film. The movie's trailer is yet to be released by the makers.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Race 3 is slated to release this Eid: June 15, 2018.