Varinder Chawla

Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally tied the knot in a traditional Chitrapur Saraswat style ceremony (given Deepika's roots belonging to Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka and mother tongue Konkani) at the Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, Italy on November 14. The couple took their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family members and close friends.

While the bride wore Sabyasachi red lehenga on her big day, Ranveer wore a Kanjeevaram sherwani.

DeepVeer, as fondly called by their fans, will again be tying the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony (given Ranveer's roots) on November 15. The couple is expected to be back in India on November 16.

On November 12 evening (Monday), Deepika and Ranveer officially got engaged when they exchanged rings after a Phool Muddi ceremony where Deepika's father Prakash Padukone formally welcomed Ranveer into his family by offering him a coconut.

On November 13 afternoon (Tuesday), Deepika and Ranveer's sangeet ceremony took place at Casta Diva resort where Bollywood singers like Harshdeep Kaur and her team performed. Following the live music performance, DJ took the center stage and played old Hindi classics.

For the mehendi, Deepika wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation and the couple was colour co-ordinated. Singer Harshdeep Kaur, along with Sanjoy Das, Bobby Pathak and Firoz Khan performed at the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Ranveer got down on his knees for his ladylove and made Deepika emotional with his heartfelt speech.

The newly married couple will be hosting their first wedding reception in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru at The Leela Palace hotel on November 21 followed by a star-studded reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on November 28.

They have urged their guests to direct gifts in the form of a donation to Deepika's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which works towards spreading awareness on mental health.

Meanwhile, take a tour of Deepika and Ranveer's wedding venue.

(With IANS Inputs)