One of the biggest weddings of the years has started with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoying their first pre-wedding ceremony at Lake Como in Italy.

The sangeet ceremony and the mehendi ceremony kick-started on Tuesday afternoon with some of big celebrities from the industry attending the event with full attendance. The duo has decided to enjoy all the pre-wedding festivities during daytime and are ready to enthral their fans with lots of lovey-dovey refreshing clicks. One of the most popular names from the music industry, Harshadeep Kaur, was invited to croon a few melodies like 'Kabira' and 'Dilbaro' for the couple.

Not just this, it has been reported that Ranveer Singh sang Tune Maari Entriyan from Gunday for Deepika Padukone. And Deepika too crooned a number of songs from Ranveer's hit films – Band Baaja Baraat and Befikre. The couple has tightened the security around their wedding venue to maintain their privacy and have also asked friends not to share their pictures on social media. It has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar are the only few people who have been invited to attend the wedding in Italy.

It has been reported that the duo would be getting married in two different ceremonies – one a Konkani wedding and the other a Sindhi wedding. The adorable couple will host a lavish reception after coming back to India where we would get to see the crème-de-la-crème of the industry in full attendance. The reception would be held in Mumbai and one might be in Bangalore too.

