Who doesn't love a celebrity wedding and when the celebrity happens to be from Bollywood, we the fans, get all the more reason to watch out for even the minutest details. Right? The year 2018 has been nothing less than a year of weddings. While the year started on a high note with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding, the wedding season got even bigger with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded wedding celebrations.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's hush-hush wedding celebrations gave us a reason to cherish. But the upcoming wedding in town is probably going to be the biggest wedding of the year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como in Italy. While the couple has been joined by their entourage and close family and friends, the duo has planned a lavish reception for the industry peeps back home in Mumbai.

We recently got a glimpse into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's haldi and nandi puja ceremony and the pictures were enough to take our breath away. Now, in the latest update, Deepika Padukone's pre-wedding style statement is what has caught our fancy. Just like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone too has opted for an all-white ensemble while leaving for Italy.

Deepika Padukone was all smiled for the paparazzi as the diva headed for Italy. But, what caught our attention was the uncanny resemblance of her white turtleneck oversized sweater and white pencil skirt to that of Anushka Sharma's post-wedding outfit. Post her wedding, Anushka had also been seen wearing a similar all-white outfit with an oversized sweater and pencil skirt.

As per reports, Deepika Padukone's wedding attire has also been designed by Sabyasachi, who had assembled Anushka Sharma's bridal attire. Will we get to see some similarities there too? Let's just wait and watch.