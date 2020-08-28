Star Plus' daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which was launched in 2010, enjoyed a successful run before it went off air in 2017. Such was the craze for the show that the characters Gopi Bahu (initially played by Gia Manek and later by Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and Kokilaben (played by Rupal Patel) became household names.

The story revolved around two cousin sisters - Gopi and Rashi (played by Rucha Hasabnis). While Gopi is kind, shy and naive, the latter one is confident and cunning. Both the sisters get married to the same family - the Modi family. Rupal aka Kokilaben played Gopi Bahu's mother-in-law.

Although it's been three years since the show went off air, it's back in news after a 24-year-old music composer Yashraj Mukhate, turned a dialogue of Kokilaben "Rasode mein kaun tha?" into a rap song. The video went viral last week and since then it has been shared by millions including celebrities like Smriti Irani, Anurag Kashyap and Varun Dhawan.

To add to the excitement, Saath Nibhana Saathiya producer Rashmi Sharma has now confirmed that the show is returning with a second season. While the news is a treat to fans who have been missing the show, let's take a look at the net worth of the cast of Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Rupal Patel: The actress has been part of the television industry since close to two decades now. Besides Saath Nibhana Saathiya, she has had worked in shows like Shagun, Manmohini and is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. As per a report in Republic World, Rupal's net worth is between $1 million - $5 million (Rs 7 crores and 37 crores approximately).

Gia Manek: Gia, who had played the central character of Gopi Bahu before quitting, has later featured in shows like Jeannie Aur Juju, Manmohini and Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain. The net worth of Gia is estimated to be around Rs 7 crores.

Rucha Hasabnis: Rucha had featured in a Marathi series Chaar Choughi before she got her breakthrough role as Rashi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She played the role for four years after which she tied the knot and quit acting. The net worth of the actress is said to be between $1 million - $5 million (Rs 7 crores and 37 crores approximately).

Devoleena Bhattacharya: Devoleena, who replaced Giaa on the show, has appeared in several other shows like Chandrakanta, Sawaare Sabke Sapne...Preeto and Tere Sheher Mein. She was also a strong contender of Bigg Boss 13. According to the portal, Devoleena's net worth is around $1 million or Rs 7 crores approximately.