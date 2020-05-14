Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name with her portrayal of Gopi bahu after she replaced Giaa Manek in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, which was a highly successful show on Indian television. Last year, she participated in Bigg Boss 13 and showcased her off-screen personality to her fans. She undoubtedly stole many hearts and garnered even more popularity to her name.

She was recently in the news after it was reported that her cook was tested positive for Coronavirus. Her entire society was sealed by the health officials to contain the spread of the deadly virus. She was also asked to home quarantine and now she is in perfect health.

International Business Times, India, caught up with the beautiful and talented actress wherein she spoke about her lockdown days, the current situation in her building, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's relationship and more.

You must be missing your shooting days under lockdown. Tell us how have you been spending your time during such a time of crisis.

I do miss shoots but I was already enjoying my break. Yes, it's hard to be at home when you are all alone. Most of my time goes in sorting out house chores, I spend some time on social media, I play with my pet and that's how I'm enjoying my lockdown. I'm revising my cooking skills too.

It was reported that your building was sealed after your cook was tested positive for Coronavirus.

Yes, my building got sealed but that was not after my cook got tested positive but it happened because some people from other families in the complex got tested positive. My cook used to work for them too. So he was asked to get quarantined.

How is the situation now?

Everything now is fine and healthy. Even my health is good.

In Bigg Boss 13 house, you once tried to rekindle the romance between Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Were you serious at that time?

That was fun. The state of mind there was different. But I really don't remember much, not romance actually may be a light of friendship.

You have always spoken about finding a right person for your bestie Rashami. But what qualities do you seek in your ideal partner?

He needs to be trustworthy. Lies are something that may harm any relationship. Everything should be clean and clear like a mirror in a relationship.

Many actors have made a smooth transition from TV to films. Does this thought of making such a transition come to your mind?

In today's date, all mediums are recognised equally. However, every actor has Bollywood in their dreams. So it is a yes for me. But I don't compare myself with anyone or I don't walk or follow others. I take my own decisions according to the need of time.

Would you like to recall your first break in showbiz and how it went?

It was a good and happy moment for me. Dance India Dance helped me to come on the small screen and luckily I started getting calls. And even my footages are still shared on channels, official social handles and looking at them, I get so much emotional and touched.

Have you ever been subjected to unfair treatment or any bad experiences after stepping into the industry?

Nope.. Never.

Lastly, tell us what would be the first thing that you would do after normalcy returns.

I would call back my mom to me as soon as possible from Assam, my hometown. She is my pillar of strength and I need her all the time around me.