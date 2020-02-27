Famous TV actress and Bigg Boss 13's third runner-up Rashmi Desai spoke about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Arhaan khan. Their relationship became the talk the town because of the controversy that happened in the show, where Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan was already married and had a kid.

Everyone knows that the 13th season of Bigg Boss became a big hit because of the controversial happenings inside the house. One such popular one involved was Rashmi Desai and Arhaan Khan who got into a serious relationship inside the BB13 house.

News of them getting married on the show were also in the air but soon it turned out to be a matter of huge controversy as the host of the show, Salman, on a Weekend Ka Vaar, exposed Arhaan's true identity. He had proposed Rashmi on the show despite being married beforehand, and having a kid.

Unaware of his secret, Rashmi got into a big trauma and broke down in the show itself. Not just Rashmi but the whole nation was in a state of shock. However, later the actress called off her relationship with Arhaan when her bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee explained the situation.

Although Arhaan kept saying that he believes in his relationship with Rashmi, the latter was in no mood to reconcile with him.

While talking to TOI, Rashmi revealed that she needs some answer and will confront Arhaan very soon.

She said, "He tried to reach out to me via text messages. I, too, need some answers and will meet him."

Rashmi continued, "I didn't know about his marriage and child. I haven't even met his parents. I just know that he has three sisters and one brother. I didn't expect him to hide such a big aspect of his life from me. It came as a shock; at one point, I contemplated leaving the show, as I wasn't able to handle it."

Even though the actress faced a lot of ups and downs in her Bigg Boss journey, she has come out of the Bigg Boss house stronger and can be seen chilling with her buddies Azim Riaz and Vishal Singh these days.