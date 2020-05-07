A domestic help of Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been tested positive for coronavirus. The entire building has now been sealed by the officials and the actress has gone into 14-days self-quarantine at home.

According to a India TV report, a person who used to cook food for people in other houses in the building, used to cook for Devoleena as well. The domestic help has also been asked to home quarantine as well.

"A person from her building is found positive so the building has been declared contaminated. The cook who worked in the house of that person also used to work in the house of Devoleena," read a statement in the said report.

Devoleena resides in Goregaon East, Mumbai wherein she stays with her mother and brother who are currently in Assam due to nationwide lockdown. The actress is currently staying alone at her Mumbai apartment.