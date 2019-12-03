Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently revealed on the show why she is extremely terrified with the idea of marriage. In unseen footage on Voot from the show, the TV actress narrates how a bad dream she had made her petrified about the concept of marriage.

Speaking to co-contestant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena said that once she had a bad dream wherein she saw her getting into fights with her in-laws for choosing to help her mother in the time of distress. She said that this dream made her so terrified that getting married is no less than a "nightmare" for her.

Here's what she said

"Meri fat gayi thi woh wala sapna dekhne ke baad. Maine dekha tha ki meri shaadi hogayi. So, the next day sab log dining table pe breakfast laga rahe hain tab tak meri Mummy ka phone aaya ki ghar pe kuch problem hogaya hai and she needs me. Toh maine kaha main aati hun thodi der main. Toh tab tak he comes out and tells me ki aunty ko bhi kahi jaana hai toh he asked me Ki mummy ko leke ja toh maine bola nahi mujhe Mummy ko leke jaana hai, she needs me. Toh tu manage kar le aaj ke liye. I will join later.' Toh aise karte karte main dhaad kar ke darwaza khol ke nikal gayi aur udhar mera sapna toota. Aur maine aise kaan pakad liye," Devoleena said while narrating the dream.

"Deva Deva Deva! Hone se pehle e mujhe aise nightmare wale sapne aate hain, ho jaega toh pata nahi kya hoga," she concluded.

Meanwhile, a lot of drama has been happening inside Bigg Boss 13 house. As expected, a lot of fun, fights and also controversies are happening on the show on a daily basis.