Disha Vakani, who played the iconic character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing from the show since September 2017. The actress delivered a baby girl in November that year and since then has been on a maternity break.

Recently, reports of her quitting the show were doing the rounds, however, producer Asit Modi clarified that her contract hasn't been terminated. "Contract has not been closed. The character of Daya bhabhi is still there and we have not taken any actor to replace her. As and when she wants to come, we will see at that time. If mutually beneficial to both, we shall work together again," he said in a statement.

But looks like Modi has had it enough as he has now decided to give Disha an ultimatum of 30 days. A source told SpotboyE.com, "Bas, ab ho gaya. Modi waited ethically how much he and his cast-crew could. Now, Modi says he will just give a concession period of a month, starting today. There has been absolutely no contact between the two parties ever since Dayaben's last day at shoot. Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has no problems if she wants to look after her baby but some of her demands that they would imply if she was to return, were just not easy to accept when her husband last has a word with us."

The source further added, "Seems, Disha wanted to hanker for a bit of publicity in the media. So, she put some throwback video. Toh dekhte hain kya hota hai. We will still welcome her warmly if she returns without unacceptable do's and don'ts. Else we are going ahead with another actress after 30 days, max 35."

A few months ago, Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work for only four hours and for 15 days a month only. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike, the source revealed.

If the actress doesn't wish to return to the show, we wonder who will replace her and justify the character of Dayaben and also live up to viewers' expectations.

Take a look at some of the actress who we think can be considered to play the role of Dayaben.

Gia Manek: There were reports that Gia had bagged the role of Dayaben when Disha went on maternity leave. But for reasons best known to the makers, the actress was never seen on the show.

Shilpa Shinde: Shilpa garnered a lot of love with her iconic character of Bhabiji. The actress surely can carry off a comedy role convincingly.

Aditi Sajwan: Aditi is known for her comical role of Koyal in Chidiya Ghar and can fit into the role of Dayaben.