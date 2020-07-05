Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Erica Fernandes aka Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are two popular TV actresses and enjoy a massive fanbase.

Shivangi's (22) onscreen chemistry with Mohsin Khan aka Kartik is hugely loved by the viewers of longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Such is the craze for the on-screen couple that they are fondly called "Kaira" by their fans.

On the other hand, Erica (23) is basking the success of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, which is one of the top-rated television shows. The love story of the lead characters Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna and the dramatic twists and turns in the storyline keeps the viewers engaged.

There is no second thought that for such successful shows, the cast have to put in extra effort and work round-the-clock and are paid a hefty amount as well. In fact, both Shivangi and Erica are among the highest-paid TV actresses.

Let's take a look at Shivangi and Erica's net worth.

Shivangi's net worth:

Shivangi made her television debut in 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She then went on to be part of several hit TV shows including Beintehaa and Begusarai before bagging the role of Naira in 2016.

In addition to acting in several shows over the years, Shivangi also earns through many TV advertisements and is a proud owner of a luxury car. According to a report in IWMBuzz, the gorgeous actress's net worth is estimated to be $2 million (Rs 14 crore) as of 2019.

Erica Fernandes' net worth:

Erica, who was the winner of Pantaloons Femina Miss Maharashtra in 2014, is a social media star and is a YouTuber. Her travel and makeup vlogs are a hit among fans. Erica has contributed to the Tamil industry as well before she made a mark for herself on her debut TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

According to a report in Republic World, Erica's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be around Rs 6-7 crores. She reportedly also owns a few luxury cars and an apartment in Mumbai.