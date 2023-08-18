Social media is mighty irked with The Archies cast serving food to people at the Bombay Canteen in Mumbai. The cast of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies served food to the guests at the popular eatery on Independence Day, August 15. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Dot were seen serving the people with a lot of love and a bright smile. However, social media is not impressed with this gimmick.

Netizens irked

"Should've done it at some orphanage. The healthy and the riches are being fed, not the needy and poor. Guess all this drama is to promote "Archies"," wrote one user. "If there's a true definition of super elites, it's this. Bombay canteen customers are rich and if they're treated as needy, imagine the amount of clout!," another user wrote. "Serving food to those who can afford," read another one of the comments.

"I just couldn't control my laughter after seeing this... When I read that they were going to serve food, I thought maybe in some orphanage or to some needy people... Well, good for them.. but after watching this video it's just hilarious. It's like donating money to the Ambanis. Anyway, all the best for Archies," one more comment read. "When you can afford celebrity as your staff," was on more of the comments.

All about Archies

Adapted from the American comic book series The Archies, the teen musical comedy has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie stars Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews.