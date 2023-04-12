Suhana Khan was a breath of fresh air as she interacted with the paps and journalists at she turned the brand ambassador for New York based beauty company – Maybelline.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter engaged in her first media interaction with the paps and journalists. Suhana has now become the face of the brand along with PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla and Eksha Kerung.

Suhana Khan's stunning appearance

Suhana looked stunning a cropped red blazer and red formal pants. She kept her hair open and attended the event in minimal makeup. A leading paparazzo shared a few videos of Suhana from the press conference which has received mixed reactions. "Y filmstars children become filmstars only ,,, y don't they study n choose different careers ,,, even they have good options for study but still ,,, just a thought," one user commented.

Mixed reactions

"If the word "Privilege" had face. What hard work she has done to get the ambassdor of the beauty product. Looks like SRK is the ambassdor of the Maybelline. She doesn't have any movies released or any song. Now, suddenly she is the face of the Beauty Product. This is so biased," another user commented. "What has she achieved?" asked a social media user. "What is her identity?...just daughter of shahrukh khan...has she done something great k hum chilaye SUHANA..SUHANA," asked another social media user.

But, contrary to these negative comments, there were many who even showered praise on the celeb kid. "God damn she's so pretty. So fresh and natural too, unlike most of these other star kids," wrote a netizen. "Atleast now she is confident to face media more power to you," one more netizen commented. "Elegant and stylish," wrote an Instagram user.