New couple alert! Rumours are rife that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda are dating. Both actors are making their debut with the Zoya Akhtar film The Archies, which is slated to release this year.

Apart from shooting the two actors have been spotted together at numerous parties. As per the reports, Agastya Nanda has been introducing Suhana Khan as his 'partner' at parties and events.

Are Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating?

A Hindustan Times report quoted a source saying, "They (Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan) spend a lot of time together and are not trying to hide their bond. While they don't plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022."

The source added, "Agastya introduced Suhana as his partner to all the family members." The report also stated that Shweta 'loves' Suhana and 'approves of the relationship'. However, both Suhana nor Agastya haven't confirmed or denied the reports till now.

Suhana Khan goes Alia Bhatt way!

Just like when Alia Bhatt was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor she would attend the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoor family. This time, Suhana attended the Christmas brunch at Kapoor's residence which Shweta, Navya and Agastya also attended. In the pictures, Shah Rukh's daughter posed with Alia.

Recently, Navya celebrated her 25th birthday with her BFFs ad brother at Alibaug. In the videos and pictures that have gone viral, we can see Agastya, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana at Navya's intimate birthday bash.

Agastya and Suhana will mark their Bollywood debut

Both actors are 22 and will be making their on-screen n debut with The Archies alongside another Khushi Kapoor.

On the other hand, even before the release of his debut film, The Archies, Agastya Nanda signed his second film and he will be sharing the screen space with the legendary actor Dharmendra for a war drama.

Dharmendra and Agastya will be essaying the lead roles in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis. The movie is based on the life of Arun Khetrpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra.