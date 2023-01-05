Bollywood actress and global icon Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today. The dimpled beauty has won several hearts with your alluring smile and personality including Ranveer Singh's.

From being a badminton champion to a supermodel to now being the reigning queen of Bollywood. Known for making several unconventional choices, Deepika is amongst the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry.

As the actress enters one more fabulous year in her life, here is a look at her accomplishments, celebs who wish her on her special day and upcoming films of the epitome of dimpled beauty to watch out for.

Deepika's early days

Deepika Padukone was on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, and raised in Bengaluru. Padukone always wanted to be an actor. Being the daughter of a legendary badminton player, Prakash Padukone, she was a national-level badminton champion. She was a state-level baseball tournament player too.

Before starting her journey in Bollywood, Deepika worked as a child model. By the time she was in 10th grade, she had decided to pursue a career in modeling. In 2004, she became a model, appeared in many television commercials and won the 'Model of the Year' title at the Kingfisher Fashion Awards.

Deepika Padukone's filmography

Deepika had made her debut in Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. That was the era when Khans ruled Bollywood and the actress gave a stellar performance in a reincarnation emotional saga that won accolades. Since then there has been no stopping her.

The actress not only proved her mettle in periodical drama but also entertained her fans with her stellar performances in Cocktail and Break Ke Baad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express and many other commercial films.

Her big commercial breakthrough came as Sanjay Leela Bhansali then cast her opposite Ranveer Singh in Goliyon ki Rasleela, Ram Leela and Padmaavat.

She made her OTT debut with Gehraiyaa, the actress was trolled for various reasons, however, her performance was loved by her ardent fans.

The actress recently made a cameo in Rohit Shetty starrer Cirkus. She features opposite her husband actor Ranveer Singh in a dance number titled Current Laga Re. Though the film failed at the box office for its lacklustre script, DeepVeer's electrifying chemistry was crowd-pulling.

On Deepika Padukone's birthday, let's take a look at how who's who from the Bollywood arena wished the effervescent actress.

The most special and important wish for Deepika on her birthday is from the first co-star she started her big Bollywood journey. Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media handle and dropped a fiery and intense poster of the actress from their upcoming actioner Pathaan.

Sharing the poster of Deepika from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan wrote "To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights... happy birthday... lots of love...(sic)."

To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love... pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023

Deepika and Shah Rukh have previously shared screen space on the big screen in Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Pathaan will be their fourth project together.

She is so nice it’s unbelievable… https://t.co/M8p3QsXtW6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Other celebs who wished Deepika Padukone are:

Ananya Panday: Deepika's co-star from the romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya Panday shared penned a sweet note for the took to her Instagram story and wished the birthday girl by sharing an unseen picture of them.

John Abraham took to his social media handles and shared the poster of Pathaan featuring her in a feisty look. Wishing Deepika her birthday, he wrote, "She is a fierce force of nature! Happy birthday, @deepikapadukone! have a super year ahead! #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @iamsrk | @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf.(sic)."

Poster of Project K unveiled!

On Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday, the makers of the Prabhas starrer unveiled the first look of Project K.

Deepika Padukone's first look from Project K

Taking to Instagram stories, Prabhas shared a picture of Deepika's first look from Project K. The silhouette of the actress standing on the hills is nothing short of fierce. The actress looks like a warrior in dunes.

Not only did Prabhas drop the first look, but he also penned a sweet Deepika. "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes! #ProjectK," the actor's note read.

#ProjectK Characters Introduction :



Heroes are not born, They Rise

Legends are Immortal

A Hope in the Dark #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/OBRsfzcBHq — Uppalapati Prabhas (@TeamUPOffcl) January 5, 2023

Upcoming films of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will begin this new year with a bang! Despite being engulfed in controversy Pathaan is by far one of the most anticipated films. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika setting the screen ablaze with their power-packed performance.

Next up for Deepika is Fighter, this is the first time DP will share screen space with Greek Gid Hrithik Roshan. Fans are waiting for a fresh on-screen jodi.

Last but not least, the actress will be seen opposite in Project K alongside megastar Prabhas.

Team International Business Times, India wishes Deepika Padukone a very Happy Birthday!