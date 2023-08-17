Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to Gauri Khan's adorable post about life coming a "full circle" with Suhana Khan's interview. Suhana was attending a book launch event and Gauri Khan beamed with pride as she shared a snippet of the interview and lauded Suhana for being so graceful. Gauri also remembered how the first event she attended with SRK was also a book launch event.

Gauri Khan praises Suhana

"The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch... and now watching @suhanakhan2 speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!" Gauri wrote. Responding to it, Shah Rukh Khan had a rather sweet statement to make. "The circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. @gaurikhan You've done so well with the three of them," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan's adorable post for Gauri

The Pathaan actor went on to add, "Educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love & Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!" Social media has been going gaga over this cute message exchange between the couple.

Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies'. If reports are anything to go by, Gauri Khan is keeping a close tab on Suhana's movements to make sure she doesn't falter anywhere. King Khan's daughter is also rumoured to be dating Agastya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's son.