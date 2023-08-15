Gauri Khan is not known as the first lady of Bollywood for nothing. From her business sense, lifestyle to fashion choices; everything ticks up the right boxes. However, Gauri's latest outing with her friends has made netizens attack her on social media. Shah Rukh Khan's wife is being brutally trolled for her latest outfit.

Social media attacks Gauri Khan

Netizens have urged Gauri Khan to fire her stylist and many have opined how her fashion sense has taken a downward turn in the last few months. "Amir log kutch bhi pehne wo fashion hai (Rich people can wear anything in the name of fashion)," wrote one user. Kya fayda srk ki wife ban na jab kapde pehen ne ka sense na ho.. Kahi se bhi stylist nahi lag rahi (What's the point of being SRK's wife if there is no fashion sense, isn't looking stylish at all)," another user wrote.

Major trolling

"Gauri needs a stylist badly ! She has nice stuff but can't seem to put things together," came one more comment on the video. "Gauri showing time and time again that money can't buy class or style," another user commented. "Well, i guess the richer they get, the more ridiculous the outfits," opined an Instagram user. "koi nahi kahega ki ye srk ki wife hai ye kya pahen rakha hai (No one will say she is SRK's wife, what is she wearing)," was another one of the comments.

"She so much resembles shahrukh khan now," opined one more social media user. "All the money in the World but still can't hire a stylist," another one of the comments read. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana is all set to make her B'wood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies'. If reports are to be believed, Gauri is keeping a close watch on Suhana's moves before her big debut.