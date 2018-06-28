For the past for several weeks speculations were rife that Samsung would reschedule the Galaxy Note9 by a month to get a head-start over the new Apple iPhones. Now, the company has put all rumours to rest by confirming that it will stick with regular annual product launch schedule like previous years.

Samsung released the official invitation for Galaxy Unpacked 2018 edition 2 to unveil the new product on August 9. Though the company refrains from revealing the device's name, it does mention that a new member will join the premium Galaxy family and the video teaser, which shows the gold-hued S-Pen, giving away the details that the upcoming phone is none other than Galaxy Note8 successor.

With great emphasis given to the stylus, Samsung is hinting that the S-Pen will come with huge upgrade in terms of functionality, screen-touch sensitivity and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: What we know so far

As per recent reports, the Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with major upgrades both in terms of design language and also internal hardware over its predecessor.

The Galaxy Note8 was almost perfect phablet, but had some issues with the placement of the fingerprint sensor right beside the camera module, which most often than not, the device owners, in their bid to touch biometric sensor to unlock phone, accidently touched camera lens leaving smudges on it. This apparently caused the camera app to request the users clean the lens while taking photos.

This was apparently fixed for Galaxy S9 series this year and now the company is expected to do same for the Galaxy Note9 by trans-locating the fingerprint sensor below the camera, which will also be easily accessible for the users to find the biometric sensor.

On the front too, the Galaxy Note9 will be getting a facelift. Recently leaked images have indicated that the company has trimmed the bezels particularly on the top and the bottom, thereby increasing the real estate of the display. It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch Quad WHD super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and more than 85-percent screen-to-body ratio.

As far as the internal hardware is concerned, Samsung, like previous years, depending on the region of sale, will offer the Galaxy Note9 in two different chipsets.

The Galaxy Note9 model bound for Europe and Asian markets, including India will come with Exynos 9810 octa-core CPU. For the US, China and other select developed regions, the company is expected to pack the Galaxy Note9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor. Both the models will be coming with Android Oreo software.

Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with 4,000mAh cell, that's more than 21 percent (700mAh) increase in the capacity over its predecessor. The 2017-series Galaxy Note8 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and yet, it delivers a full day of battery life under mixed.

As far as the photography aspect is concerned, the new Galaxy Note9 is tipped to boast state-of-the-art camera hardware, which may topple the current camera phone leader Huawei P20 Pro (as rated by DxOMark). Recent reports have indicated that it would house a dual-camera with the variable aperture (F1.5 to F2.5), wider lens size on the back side and an 8MP front snapper.

Watch the Samsung Galaxy Note9 official YouTube teaser:

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Samsung.