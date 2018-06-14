Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy Note9 is expected to break covers in early August and now, it has come to light that the flagship phone will come with a massive battery upgrade.

Renowned tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Note9 will house a 4,000mAh cell, that's more than 21 percent (700mAh) increase the capacity over its predecessor. The 2017-series Galaxy Note8 comes with a 3,300mAh battery and yet it used to deliver a full day of battery life under mixed.

If the report does turn true, the Galaxy Note9 owners will not have to worry much about running out of battery. This has been long time wish of many Samsung fans, but after the Galaxy Note7 debacle, the South Korean played it safe by not increasing the battery capacity in the Note8.

Soon after Galaxy Note7 investigation, Samsung had set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including the 8-Point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures. Then, the Galaxy Note8 underwent these tests before getting the nod for mass production. So far, there is no official case of Galaxy Note8 catching fire spontaneously.

Now, it looks like Samsung finally mustered the courage to increase the battery size and with top-notch security measures, fans can expect the Galaxy Note9 to be safe and long lasting.

Samsung Galaxy Note9: All you need to know

Display: Samsung is expected to keep trim bezels to widen the screen real estate of the Galaxy Note9. Rest assured, it is expected to have more than 85-percent screen-to-body ratio and come with bigger 6.4-inch Quad WHD super AMOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Design change: On the back, the company will place the fingerprint scanner below the camera module similar to the Galaxy S9. In the Galaxy Note8, the biometric sensor besides the camera, this caused users to accidentally touch and smudging the camera lens. Expect no issues like this in the upcoming model

Processor: Depending on the region of sale Galaxy Note9 will come with two different chipsets. The Galaxy Note9 model bound for Europe and Asian markets, including India will come with Exynos 9810 Octa-core. For the US, China, and other select developed regions, the company is expected to pack the Galaxy Note9 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core.

RAM+Storage: It is expected come with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB

Battery: As said before, the Galaxy Note9 will come with 4,000mAh cell with wired fast charging and fast wireless charging capability

Camera: On the back, it is expected to come with dual-camera with a variable aperture (F1.5 to F2.5) on the back side and 8MP front snapper.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Samsung.