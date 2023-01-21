Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista in every sense. The 'Good Luck Jerry' actress was recently spotted attending Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant's engagement ceremony at the family's Mumbai home Antilia on Friday, January 20 in a pastel green lehenga. While we felt she looked ravishing in the designer outfit, many on social media felt otherwise. The Kapoor girl was trolled for her make-up and slammed for her dressing sense.

As the 'Dhadak' actress got all decked up in the glittery pastel green lehenga with an embellished blouse, she shared a few images on her Instagram handle. To amp up her look, Janhvi opted for a shimmery eyeshadow, highlighter, nude lip shade, contour, and blushed cheeks. The photos showed her looking ravishing in different poses.

"Itna makeup krne ke baad bi gandi dikh rehi"

Soon after she shared her photos on social media, a certain section of netizens started trolling Janhvi. One Instagram user wrote, "Plastic ka putla (A plastic doll)," while another said, "Itna makeup krne ke baad bi gandi dikh rehi (She is look so bad even after applying so much make up)." A third comment read, "Koi jagah nahi mili jo gadi me photo khich rahi ho (Didn't you get any other place to click photos other than car)". One user asked, "Tumhari body plastic surgery kiya hua hai kiya? Kahi se bda dikhata kahi chota (Did you undergo plastic surgery because your body looks disproportionate in some parts)".

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured BF showers love

However, there were several fans who complimented the actress for her stunning look. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who had also attended the engagement party, has also dropped heart emojis on her photos.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who were spotted at Anant Ambani's engagement party, included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan, son Aryan Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and many others.