Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on Thursday, December 28, at a party organised by the Ambanis. They also attended Anant Ambani's engagement ceremony with Radhika Merchant at Antilia. Though the 'Good Luck Jerry' actress didn't share any update on social media, her friend Orry had shared a photo of the gathering on her Instagram stories that showed the 'Gunjan Saxena' actress chilling with Shikhar.

Apart from that, a paparazzo account also posted video of Janhvi meeting Shikhar at the event. As soon as the video was posted, netizens started wondering if the duo are back together after breaking up a few years ago. Reacting to the event video, one user commented, "Janhvi Kapoor is back with Shikhar Pahariya again," while another complimented her on her look by saying, "She looks elegant (red heart emoji)." A third comment read, "Looking pretty in saree (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)," another fan said, "She is back with Shikhar Pahariya."

Is Janhvi Kapoor back with Shikhar Pahariya?

Meanwhile, on social media, Shikhar keeps commenting on Janhvi's Instagram post. In one of her recent posts, he had called her "Ma cherie". Not only this, Shikhar was also seen on a vacation with Janhvi in Maldives. Janhvi had shared a series of pictures without giving any photo credits to anyone. However, later a Reddit user had pointed out the similarity between Shikhar and Janhvi's pics, hinting that the duo were together.

In Janhvi one of the pictures from the Maldives trip, the 'Roohi' actress had shared a picture of herself under the moonlit sky and written, "(Half moon emoji) Meet me in the pale moonlight (half yellow moon emoji)." Shikhar had even commented on it saying, "Moon spirit (red heart emoji)." Shikhar also shared an almost similar picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram Stories.

Recently, on the occasion of Anil Kapoor's birthday, Janhvi's father prominent producer Boney Kapoor was also seen striking a pose with Shikhar, while leaving the birthday bash, adding fuel to her daughter's relationship with Shikhar.

For the unversed, Janhvi had dated Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, who is the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, earlier. However, they had parted ways later. In the latest season of 'Koffee With Karan', host Karan Johar had almost confirmed their dating rumours.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film will release in 2023. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao, eassying the role of a cricketer in the film.