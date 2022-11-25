Ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza is going through a difficult phase amid rumours of her divorce with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Rumours claim that Sania is not living with her husband at present and they are only co-parenting their son Izhaan. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Sania Mirza shares cryptic note

On Thursday, November 24, Sania shared a cryptic Instagram post that had sent her fans into a frenzy as they tried to decode the exact meaning of the post.Taking to stories, she shared the quote, "And the morning light is a message from Allah. Telling you that you still have a chance for new beginnings."

Soon after this, the tennis player has again shared another note on her social media handle where she spoke about allowing oneself to be little fragile and giving yourself a break. The post read, "You are human, made of light and dark. Love yourself enough to allow being a little fragile. Learn to give yourself a break on days when your heart feels at its heaviest."

This is not the first time when Sania has posted emotional posts to share the current state of her life. A few days back, she had also shared a photo with her son in which he can be seen kissing between the brows. She captioned the post, "The moments that get me through the hardest days."

Is the separation a publicity stunt?

For the unversed, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married on April 12, 2010, in traditional ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, eight years after their marriage. Several media reports have alleged that Shoaib is dating Pakistani model Ayesha Omar that has eventually led to the divorce. However, neither of the them has made any public statement regarding the development.

Meanwhile, recently, UrduFlix announced Shoaib and Sania's reality show, 'The Mirza Malik Show'. As soon as the show's poster was released, netizens questioned the couple's separation rumours and labelled it a "publicity stunt".