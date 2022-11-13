Real life is undoubtedly quite different than reel life. Love looks beautiful and easy in movies. From exchanging flirtatious glances to getting married, we as audience are often used to seeing the 'happily ever after' on the big screen. However, in real life, relationships are dynamic. People fall in love, sometimes fall out of love and tend to cheat on their partners resulting in heart breaks.

If we talk about the glamour world of the film industry, we often hear gossips about extra-marital affairs and cheating in relationships. Though a few celebrities manage to brush it off under the carpet successfully, a few fails to do so. Let's have a look at a few B-town relationships that fell apart after one of the partners allegedly cheated on the other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor is often referred to as the Brad Pitt of Bollywood. The 'Rockstar' actor is nothing less than a lover boy who's dated some of the most beautiful and popular actresses, including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and several others. Coming to relationship, Ranbir Kapoor had cheated on his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone when they were in a relationship.

The duo fell in love on the sets of 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'. However, it was 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' that witnessed the change in equations after the actor grew closer to his co-star Katrina Kaif. Back in 2011, the actor had had admitted to cheating on Deepika Padukone in an interview. He said, "Yes, I have cheated, out of immaturity, out of inexperience, out of taking advantage of certain temptations, out of callousness." Deepika is now married to Ranveer Singh whereas Ranbir is also married to Alia Bhatt and welcomed a baby girl on November 6.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

According to reports, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan allegedly cheated on his first wife Reena Dutta with Kiran Rao, who was back then an assistant director on the sets of 'Lagaan'. In 1986, Aamir had tied the knot with Reena Dutta and the couple have two children, son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan. However, it was because of the alleged cheating, they split their ways and got divorced in 2002.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Despite the huge 12-year age gap, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh tied the knot in October 1991. During marriage, Amrita's age was 33 while Saif was still a 21-year-old youngster. Four years after their marriage, the couple had also welcomed their first baby girl Sara Ali Khan and two years later they became the parents of Ibrahim Ali Khan. But, later it was reported that the 'Race' actor was allegedly dating Italian beauty Rosa Catalano that eventually affected their marriage and the couple parted their ways. However, a few reports claimed that Saif apparently dated Rosa after splitting from Amrita. At present, Saif Ali Khan is happily married to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two kids Taimur and Jeh.

Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit Samrat was married to Salman Khan's rakhi sister Shweta Rohira but the couple parted ways within 11 months. Shweta had alleged that Pulkit cheated on her with Yami Gautam. However, Pulkit and Yami started having issues in their relationship post Yami's film 'Kaabil' with Hrithik Roshan. Reports claimed that there was difference of opinions, insecurities and regular spats between the two. And, it was Yami who called it quits with Pulkit. At present, Yami is happily married to 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar whereas Pulkit is currently dating Kriti Kharbanda.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were reportedly childhood sweethearts and they decided to get married in December 2000. However, in 2014, the couple decided to part ways and got divorced. Their split came as a shock to their fans and later there were rumours of cheating in the relationship. While Hrithik's name was linked with Kangana Ranaut and Barabara Mori, Sussanne Khan's name was linked with Arjun Rampal and Arslan Goni. At present, Hrithik is dating Saba Azad whereas Sussanne is dating Arslan. However, the couple continues to co-parent their two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan together.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik dated each other for about five months before tying the knot in 2010. Recently, the couple got divorced, though the official announcement is still pending. A couple of days ago, there were reports about the couple living separately and that all is not well between the two. Several media reports have alleged that Shoaib is dating Pakistani model Ayesha that has eventually led to the divorce. However, neither of the them has made any public statement regarding the development.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

Popular television stars Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal had an ugly separation last year. Initially, Nisha Rawal had alleged Karan Mehra of cheating on her. Later, Karan revealed in a press conference that it was Nisha who cheated on him with her Rakhi brother. Currently, the two are fighting a court battle. The couple has a son named Kavish.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar

Television actor Karan Kundrra dated VJ Anusha Dandekar for a couple of years. The couple got separated before Karan entered the house of Bigg Boss 15. Talking about her relationship, Anusha shared a post on her social media where she had talked about being cheated on. However, Karan had denied the allegations. Karan Kundrra is currently dating Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are at present in the headlines as the couple are in the middle of their separation. While Charu claimed that Rajeev cheated on her while she was pregnant, she also revealed that her husband had trust issues. She said that Rajeev suspected her of cheating on him and asked his costars to stay away from her because of which she lost work offers.